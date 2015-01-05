Sanofi decides against selling chemical unit Cepia: spokeswoman
PARIS Sanofi has given up on the possibility of selling its chemical unit Cepia, a spokeswoman with the French drugmaker said on Friday.
DUBAI Air Arabia AIRA.DU has bought a 49 percent stake in Jordan's Petra Airlines, the United Arab Emirates-based carrier said on Monday.
Petra Airlines will be rebranded as Air Arabia Jordan and the UAE carrier will establish a hub at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport, with operations to commence under the new name in the first quarter, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
Petra Airlines' main shareholder, RUM Group RUMM.AM, will maintain a 51 per cent stake in the airline.
LONDON Saudi Aramco has appointed advisory firm Brunswick to join FTI Consulting in running media and investor relations for what is set to be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), sources said.