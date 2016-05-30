Elliott steps up pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
SYDNEY Activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) is entering exclusive negotiations with China's HNA Group to sell a stake in its catering business Servair, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.
A deal to sell 49.99 percent of Servair and transfer operational control to HNA would be based on an enterprise value of the catering unit of 475 million euros ($528.87 million), Air France said.
Aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up its global expansion by agreeing in April an all-cash deal to buy Swiss airline catering business Gategroup Holdings GATE.S for $1.5 billion.
"Subject to HNA's acquisition of Gategroup, Air France and HNA intend to create the leading platform in the inflight catering business," Air France said in a statement.
MELBOURNE BHP on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's calls for a change in strategy.