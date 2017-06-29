IndiGo airlines shows interest in buying stake in state-owned Air India - TV

FILE PHOTO: A Bharat Petroleum refuelling vehicle sits on the tarmac next to an Air India A320 aircraft as it refuels the plane with jet fuel in Gwalior, India, February 23, 2012.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - IndiGo airlines, owned by InterGlobe Aviation (INGL.NS), has expressed an unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned carrier Air India, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday quoting the aviation ministry.

India on Wednesday gave approval to privatize debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation were trading lower by 3.3 percent at 0841 GMT in a strong Mumbai market .BSESN.