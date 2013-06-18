ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
ZURICH ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.
PARIS Danish leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has ordered 90 ATR-600s aircraft, including 35 firm orders, the ATR planemaker said on Tuesday.
The contract, including options is worth over $2.1 billion, the statement said.
The firm orders are for 30 ATR 72-600s and five ATR 42-600s.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
VICTORIA, British Columbia The two parties set to take power in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia vowed on Tuesday to block Kinder Morgan Inc's plans to expand an oil pipeline, setting up a fight with energy-rich Alberta and the federal government.