PARIS United Airlines (UAL.N) said it would become the North American launch customer for Boeing's (BA.N) new stretched 787-10 passenger plane, with an order for 20 of the aircraft.

That includes an upgrade on 10 existing 787 orders, it said at the Paris Airshow on Tuesday, adding that it expects delivery of its first aircraft in 2018.

