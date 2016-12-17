A 3D printed people's models are seen in front of a displayed Airbnb logo in this illustration taken, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSGKJ0

SAN FRANCISCO Airbnb Inc is looking to raise an additional $153 million as an extension of a recent funding round, boosting its coffers as the company pushes forward with global expansion.

Airbnb on Friday authorized the sale of up to $153 million in equity to investors, according to venture capital database CB Insights, which obtained the company's financial filing. The funding is an extension of a round in September, when Airbnb raised more than $555 million, according to financial filings.

Investors have valued the company at $30 billion.

The price per-share for the sale is $105, up from the $93.09 share price the company commanded in its 2015 financing round, according to CB Insights.

Airbnb, which provides a platform for homeowners to rent out their house or a room, has enjoyed tremendous growth but has also faced an intensifying global battle with regulators who say the service takes affordable housing off the market and drives up rental prices. Several dealmakers have said they expect the company to go public next year.

