Prysmian in talks over potential acquisitions, won't overpay: CEO
MILAN Italy's Prysmian , the world's largest cable maker, is discussing potential acquisitions but is not prepared to overpay, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
BEIJING China's BOC Aviation has ordered 25 A320 jets from Airbus EAD.PA, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
Airbus and BOC could not be reached immediately for comment.
BOC Aviation is the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China (3988.HK) (601988.SS).
Airbus raised its long-term jet demand forecast on Tuesday, saying the world would need to double its fleet as cities expand and Asia's increasingly affluent middle class takes to the skies.
SYDNEY Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton said on Wednesday a minor shareholder's proposal to overhaul its corporate structure and spin off its U.S. oil division was flawed and would involve costs far beyond any benefits.