PARIS France's Airbus (AIR.PA) signed a deal on Wednesday to supply 43 A320 family jets and 27 A330 jets worth a combined $10.2 billion at list prices to China's central purchasing agency CASC.

The deal for 27 A330s unblocks a previous agreement that had been suspended due to a trade row.

China signed a new 10-year agreement on Wednesday allowing Airbus to extend the assembly of A320 planes in Tianjin to 2025, easing trade ties after a bitter row with Europe on aircraft emissions.

