Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
PARIS France's Airbus (AIR.PA) signed a deal on Wednesday to supply 43 A320 family jets and 27 A330 jets worth a combined $10.2 billion at list prices to China's central purchasing agency CASC.
The deal for 27 A330s unblocks a previous agreement that had been suspended due to a trade row.
China signed a new 10-year agreement on Wednesday allowing Airbus to extend the assembly of A320 planes in Tianjin to 2025, easing trade ties after a bitter row with Europe on aircraft emissions.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher, Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
TOKYO Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is buying the generic drug business of U.S. drug maker Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion, marking the Osaka-based generic drugmaker's first overseas acquisition.