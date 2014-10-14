Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
BERLIN Airbus (AIR.PA) is seriously considering basing new helicopter programs in France rather than Germany in the future in response to Germany's restrictive export policy, the group's chief executive told Reuters.
"We are thinking about it," Tom Enders told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. "With these uncertainties in export policy, we are left with little choice."
Enders had earlier told the conference that Germany was blocking deliveries of military helicopters to Uzbekistan because the helicopters, built mainly in France, included some German components.
Uzbekistan has been criticized for its record on human rights, with U.S. campaign group Human Rights Watch saying in a report last month that torture of political prisoners is widespread in the Central Asian country.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.