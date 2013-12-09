An Airbus A350-900, a mid-sized, long-haul aircraft, is seen in this computer generated handout image released by Airbus Industries on October 7, 2005.

PARIS Airbus confirmed on Monday that Kuwait Airways had signed a provisional agreement to buy 25 new aircraft in the biggest overhaul of its fleet since the 1990 Iraqi invasion.

The Kuwaiti flag carrier plans to buy 10 A350-900 and 15 medium-haul A320neo jets, Airbus said in a statement.

The deal, worth $4.4 billion at list prices, follows a year of negotiations since the Gulf Arab state won a $500 million settlement from Iraqi Airways to end a two-decade dispute over damage caused when Iraqi forces seized aircraft and parts.

(Reporting by Brian Love, Tim Hepher)