BERLIN Germany will ensure that its security interests are protected even after the sale of Airbus Group's (AIR.PA) defense electronics business to private equity firm KKR (KKR.N), a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

"The government has closely followed the divestment process and will make sure that Germany's security interests are safeguarded," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

She added that the government had held talks with potential buyers about a deal to protect the affected security technology and said these discussions were ongoing.

