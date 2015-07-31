People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS/MILAN European missile maker MBDA edged towards its biggest shake-up in over a decade on Friday as Airbus Group (AIR.PA) signaled interest in expanding its share, while Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said it would be open to selling its stake.

"We see MBDA as a ... core business; we are proud to be one of its leading shareholders and want to be in the future," Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told analysts in a conference call.

"If we can simplify it a little bit by having two partners in the future, that would already be a good step forward".

The comments came as his counterpart at Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said it would consider offers for its stake after an increase in orders it expects in the next six months.

"Every opportunity for us is a good opportunity at the right price," Mauro Moretti told analysts.

French-based Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) each own 37.5 percent, and Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA, created in 2001 on the heels of earlier European consolidation.

Industry sources have said Airbus is looking at increasing its stake as part of a wider move that could see it cede its 50 percent share of turboprop maker ATR to Finmeccanica, which owns the rest.

The companies have discussed transferring ATR under purely Italian ownership in the past, but it remains uncertain how it would fit with Finmeccanica's defense business.

Finmeccanica has not ruled out increasing its stake in ATR but has said any decision depends on an evaluation of its long-term market prospects, especially given the fall in oil prices.

Any change of structure at MBDA would need the approval of all three shareholders.

On Thursday, BAE Systems Chief Executive Ian King ruled out becoming a minority partner.

"MBDA is a core part of our portfolio; a very strategic part of our portfolio," he told analysts.

Enders said he shared King's confidence about a recovery in exports of the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet, controlled by the same three companies.

"I share his optimism that we will win additional business for the Typhoon aircraft, hopefully before of the year. It’s not 'if' for me, it's 'when' these contracts are coming."

Eurofighter has been upstaged lately by export wins from the French Rafale of Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA).

Turning to consolidation across the Atlantic, Enders took a relaxed view towards Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) acquisition of U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky from United Technologies (UTX.N).

"I don't think the acquisition will thoroughly change the structure of competition in the helicopter market," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Danilo Masoni, Sarah Young, editing by David Evans)