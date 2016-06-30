Hewlett Packard Enterprise reveals powerful computer prototype
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
PARIS France's Safran will make a lumpsum payment of 750 million euros ($833 million) to Airbus Group (AIR.PA) to obtain an equal stake in a space launchers venture as part of a deal to be formally closed on Thursday, the two companies said in a statement.
Airbus Safran Launchers, employing 8,400 people in France and Germany, already manages their combined launcher program activities and will now incorporate industrial assets and become fully operational, the companies said.
Safran had previously been expected to pay 800 million euros to Airbus Group to ensure an equal 50/50 ownership split in the new venture.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Two U.S. astronauts overcame an early equipment glitch to complete an abbreviated spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, accomplishing all the major tasks initially planned for a longer excursion in four hours, NASA said.