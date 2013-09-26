ROME Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) voted against a proposal for a 100 million euros capital increase at troubled Alitalia on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

The Alitalia board earlier voted to seek the capital increase after reporting a net loss of 294 million euros ($396.34 million) for the first half of 2013.

"Yes, Air France voted against, but we need to understand the reasons. It's not necessarily those that come immediately to mind," the source said.

Air France declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7418 euros)

