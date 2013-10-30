PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) will almost certainly not take part in a capital increase at Alitalia, but the Franco-Dutch airline is readying the next move as its near-bankrupt Italian affiliate could be in difficulty by February, La Tribune newspaper reported.

The chances of Air France-KLM taking part in the 300 million euro ($413 million) cash call are practically zero, La Tribune said on its website on Wednesday, without identifying the sources of its information.

A spokesman for Air France-KLM declined to comment.

Air France-KLM owns 25 percent of Alitalia, which has not made a profit for more than a decade, and considers it of strategic interest.

Air France-KLM gave its approval for the share issue along with Alitalia's other investors earlier this month but is not obliged to participate and has always said it would attach strict conditions before giving any help.

Part of a wider bailout, the cash call is seen as only a stop-gap solution before talks on a possible tie-up between Alitalia and Air France-KLM.

($1 = 0.7262 euros)

