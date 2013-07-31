ZURICH International air passenger demand grew 5.9 percent in June compared to a year earlier and was 1 percent up from May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. "June was a positive month for passenger markets. The stability in the Eurozone, albeit tentative, is giving a boost to business and consumer confidence," IATA said in a statement, adding the industry was still on track for a global net profit of $12.7 billion this year.

"But there is little margin for error and even a small change in the second half of the year could shift the outlook significantly," it said.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)