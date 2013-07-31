Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
ZURICH International air passenger demand grew 5.9 percent in June compared to a year earlier and was 1 percent up from May, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. "June was a positive month for passenger markets. The stability in the Eurozone, albeit tentative, is giving a boost to business and consumer confidence," IATA said in a statement, adding the industry was still on track for a global net profit of $12.7 billion this year.
"But there is little margin for error and even a small change in the second half of the year could shift the outlook significantly," it said.
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.