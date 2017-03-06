Alexandre de Juniac speaks after he is appointed as the new Director General of IATA at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Demand for global air freight, measured in freight tonne kilometers, rose 6.9 percent in January thanks to growth in Europe and the Middle East, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

Demand in Europe and the Middle East rose by 8.7 and 8.4 percent, respectively, in January.

"Demand growth accelerated in January, bolstered by strengthening export orders. And that outpaced the capacity growth which should be positive for yields," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

Available capacity rose 3.5 percent in the month, meaning that load factors rose by 1.3 percentage points to 42.1 percent, IATA said.

