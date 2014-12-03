BERLIN International demand for air freight is back at levels not seen since 2010 and grew 5.4 percent in October, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

However, Europe continues to perform weakly compared to other regions, with demand rising only 1.4 percent, reflecting economic uncertainty and the impact of sanctions as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"We are now back to levels of demand not seen since the 2010 post-recession bounce-back. But the industry is still in the hot seat and under pressure to improve its value offering," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)