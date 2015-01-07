(Adds detail, context about the rule and quotes starting in
By Alwyn Scott and Eric Beech
Jan 7 The U.S. government said on Wednesday it
is requiring domestic airlines to put in place proactive safety
measures designed to highlight risks, deter accidents and make
air travel safer.
The rule by the Federal Aviation Administration, which was
four years in the making, requires U.S. airlines and freight
carriers to submit so-called "safety management system" plans
within six months and implement them within three years, the FAA
said.
While the U.S. air safety record has been improving
steadily, air travel fears have been stoked by a string of
high-profile accidents around the world, including the
disappearance of a Malaysian Airlines jetliner last
March with 239 people on board.
Last month, another Malaysia-affiliated carrier, Indonesia
AirAsia, crashed near Borneo killing 162 people.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said at a news
conference that both the U.S. and the industry have set a goal
of reducing domestic fatalities by half between 2010 and 2025.
Under the rule, airlines will need to develop a safety
culture, encourage employees to report hazards and analyze their
operational data for safety issues and anomalies that could
point to safety concerns.
"Call it predictive safety management," Foxx said.
The FAA found 123 air accidents from 2001 to 2010 that might
have been prevented if these measures were in place, FAA
Administrator Michael Huerta said. He said 96 percent of those
affected by the rule already gather and share data.
While the U.S. rule applies only to U.S.-based carriers, it
is part of a broader effort to roll out changes globally that
are being carried out by the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency.
Airlines are fierce competitors "except on safety," said
Nick Calio, chief executive officer of Airlines for America, a
trade group. "This is the next step in an ongoing process to
find an ever better level of safety."
The rule came about after the 2009 crash of Colgan Air
flight 3407, which killed 50 people, the last fatal air accident
by a U.S. passenger airline.
