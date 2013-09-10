U.S. airlines operating in the domestic market showed a wide gap in fuel efficiency, with Alaska Airlines taking the top ranking, according to a study by an independent, nonprofit organization.

The International Council on Clear Transportation (ICCT) measured fuel efficiency of 15 U.S. airlines in 2010 and found a 26 percent difference between the most fuel-efficient and the least fuel-efficient airlines.

Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines were ranked the second-most fuel-efficient airlines while American Airlines and Allegiant Air were at the bottom of the ranking. (r.reuters.com/kuh92v)

The report said about one-third of the variation in fuel efficiency could be attributed to aircraft technology and age of the fleet.

The ICCT study is the first to quantify fuel performance of U.S. airlines.

(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)