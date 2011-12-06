Five disarmed grenades discovered in the luggage of a woman seeking to board a flight to Belgium at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey. REUTERS/TSA

NEW YORK Authorities at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey discovered five disarmed grenades in the luggage of a woman seeking to board a flight to Belgium, the Transportation Security Administration said on Monday.

The TSA said baggage screeners had found the grenades while X-raying the woman's checked luggage on Saturday.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the woman, who has not been named, surrendered the items to authorities without incident and was then allowed to board the flight. Farbstein did not say why the woman was carrying the grenades.

Port Authority Police has law enforcement authority over the airport and said on Monday they were not called in for the incident.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)