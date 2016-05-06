FRANKFURT Evonik's (EVKn.DE) chief executive said the German group would not put its low-margin Specialty Materials unit up for sale for now, even after Evonik acquired some specialty additives business from Air Products for $3.8 billion.

A sale was "currently not on the agenda", CEO Klaus Engel told analysts on a conference call.

Engel had signaled in an interview in August 2014 that the group was seeking external partners or investors for the division, whose products include chemicals for clear acrylic sheet and synthetic rubber.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)