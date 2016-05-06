Vistra Energy in takeover talks with Dynegy: WSJ
Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
FRANKFURT Evonik's (EVKn.DE) chief executive said the German group would not put its low-margin Specialty Materials unit up for sale for now, even after Evonik acquired some specialty additives business from Air Products for $3.8 billion.
A sale was "currently not on the agenda", CEO Klaus Engel told analysts on a conference call.
Engel had signaled in an interview in August 2014 that the group was seeking external partners or investors for the division, whose products include chemicals for clear acrylic sheet and synthetic rubber.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Power producer Vistra Energy Corp has proposed to take over debt-laden rival Dynegy Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK T-Mobile US Inc would benefit from greater scale in the industry if it were to combine with rival Sprint Corp , the chief financial officer of the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a conference on Thursday.