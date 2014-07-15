Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said it had placed an order worth $11.8 billion with Airbus Group NV for 115 aircraft.
The firm order is for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo aircraft, SMBC said in a statement on Tuesday.
SMMBC said it would announce its engines selection at a later date.
HONG KONG Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong insurer FWD Group to sell its life insurance arm, which could raise $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.