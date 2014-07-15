Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said it had placed an order worth $11.8 billion with Airbus Group NV for 115 aircraft.

The firm order is for 110 A320neo and five A320ceo aircraft, SMBC said in a statement on Tuesday.

SMMBC said it would announce its engines selection at a later date.

