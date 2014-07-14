Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said it signed a 10-year supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), for $1.1 billion.
As part of the deal, Alcoa will supply key parts for Pratt & Whitney's engines, including forging for aluminum fan blade for jet engines, the company said.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.