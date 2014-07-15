Sweden's SCA rejected $25 billion bid for hygiene arm: report
STOCKHOLM Sweden's SCA has rejected a recent bid for its hygiene arm and an offer last year for its forestry business, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
FARNBOROUGH England Dublin-based leasing firm Avolon became another launch customer for Airbus' (AIR.PA) revamped A330 wide-body aircraft on Tuesday with a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 A330-900neo planes worth $4.1 billion at list prices.
The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2018, Avolon told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy added he hoped to be able to announce the first airline customer for the A330neo in the next 24 hours. The European planemaker has so far unveiled orders from lessors.
HONG KONG Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong insurer FWD Group to sell its life insurance arm, which could raise $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.