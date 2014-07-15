The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

FARNBOROUGH England Boeing announced a 26-plane deal with lessor Air Lease Corp on Tuesday including six of the wide-body 777-300ER model and 20 of the smaller 737 MAX 8.

Air Lease Corp chairman and chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said the company had already lined up three airlines to take the six 777-300ER jets.

The 777-300ER is an "Extended Range" version of the 777 with seating for up to 386 passengers and a range of 7,825 nautical miles (14,490 kilometres).

The deal, which has a list price value of $3.9 billion, takes Udvar-Hazy's career orders of the 777 to 100 and boosts Air Lease's intake of the 737 MAX to 104.

Air Lease on Monday selected GE's GEnx-1B engines to power 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft it has on order in a deal worth more than $1.4 billion at list prices.

"We look forward to expanding that portfolio," Udvar-Hazy said regarding the Boeing 787 models he has on order.

He said Air Lease officials had recently taken a test flight aboard a 787-9.

"It's a huge step change," he told reporters at the air show. "It's even better than the (787)-8."

