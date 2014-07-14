Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
EasyJet has selected CFM International S.A., a joint venture between Safran and GE, to provide 270 engines for its order of 35 Airbus A320 aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, the company said on Monday.
The airline said it had negotiated a reduced price with CFM but that details were confidential.
The first A320 aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2015-2017 and the new A320neo aircraft are set for delivery between 2017-2022, easyJet said.
"The engines will help easyJet to maintain its low cost base and the new generation A320neo is expected to deliver a cost per seat saving of between 11 percent and 12 percent compared to the current generation A319," said easyJet Chief Executive Carolyn McCall.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.