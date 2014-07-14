Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
British low-cost airline easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) said its order to CFM International SA for 270 engines was valued at about $3.3 billion at list price by the engine maker.
EasyJet had earlier said it had negotiated a reduced price with CFM, but that the details were confidential.
CFM, a joint venture between Safran SA (SAF.PA) and General Electric Co (GE.N), will provide the engines for easyJet's order of 35 Airbus A320 aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft.[ID:nBwjf9Tva]
CFM's rivals include Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.