Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airlines [EMIRA.UL] said it signed a 12-year agreement with General Electric Co (GE.N) for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its new GE9X engines.
The $13 billion order is for engines that will power the 150 Boeing 777X jets that Emirates is buying from Boeing Co (BA.N) for $56 billion.
The order is GE Aviation's largest commercial jet engine contract from an airline.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.