An Emirates Airlines travel hub is seen in a shopping mall in Dubai, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airlines [EMIRA.UL] said it signed a 12-year agreement with General Electric Co (GE.N) for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its new GE9X engines.

The $13 billion order is for engines that will power the 150 Boeing 777X jets that Emirates is buying from Boeing Co (BA.N) for $56 billion.

The order is GE Aviation's largest commercial jet engine contract from an airline.

