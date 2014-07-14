Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
FARNBOROUGH England Britain's Monarch Airlines confirmed on Monday it had ordered 30 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 jets, ditching its current supplier Airbus (AIR.PA).
The deal, highlighting intense competition for sales of narrowbody medium-haul jets, was first reported by Reuters on July 1.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.