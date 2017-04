The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

FARNBOROUGH England Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it had finalised an order for 50 Boeing 777-9 X planes worth around $19 billion at list prices.

The Gulf carrier also said it had agreed purchase rights to buy a further 50 777X aircraft, potentially doubling the size of the deal.

