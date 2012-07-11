Fire crew and emergency vehicles attend to a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, after a fire started in the ground power unit beneath, but not a part of, the plane at the Farnborough Airshow 2012, in southern England, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FARNBOROUGH, England Fire trucks rushed to the aid of Boeing's (BA.N) Dreamliner jet, the star draw at the Farnborough Airshow, on Wednesday, livening up what has so far been a quiet event in terms of orders, to deal with smoke from a nearby ground power unit (GPU).

Boeing said the plane, which was not damaged, was preparing to leave the air show at the time.

Tag Aviation, which runs Farnborough airport, said the minor incident did not affect any operations at either the airport or the air show.

The air show is the industry's leading event drawing 1,400 trade exhibitors to clinch deals and drink champagne whilst watching acrobatic aerial displays.

European rival Airbus EAD.PA experienced its own mishap at last year's event in Paris, after its much-vaunted A380 was forced into hasty repairs after its wing clipped a building.

The Dreamliner flew at the Farnborough show on Monday in Boeing's first civil air show display in over 20 years.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)