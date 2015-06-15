Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
PARIS Boeing Co (BA.N) said Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) committed to buying up to 30 787-9 Dreamliner planes and an additional 30 737 MAX 8 jets in a potential order worth $10.9 billion at list prices.
The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show on Monday.
Garuda's intent to purchase the planes builds on Garuda's $4.9 billion order for 50 737 MAX 8 jetliners signed last October, which it reconfirmed on Monday.
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.