PARIS Boeing Co (BA.N) said Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) committed to buying up to 30 787-9 Dreamliner planes and an additional 30 737 MAX 8 jets in a potential order worth $10.9 billion at list prices.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show on Monday.

Garuda's intent to purchase the planes builds on Garuda's $4.9 billion order for 50 737 MAX 8 jetliners signed last October, which it reconfirmed on Monday.

