PARIS GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the aviation leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE.N), announced a firm order for 60 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

The order, which Airbus said included A321neo aircraft, is worth around $6.4 billion based on list prices.

"We see this fuel-efficient aircraft as a mainstay in our single-aisle portfolio for the years to come," Norman C.T. Liu, president and chief executive of GECAS, said in a joint statement.

GECAS has selected CFM's LEAP-X engine for all 60 A320neo aircraft. CFM is a joint venture of GE and Safran (SAF.PA).

