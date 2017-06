PARIS Middle East Airlines-Air Liban, the flag carrier of Lebanon, has signed a memorandum of understanding for five A320neo and five A321neo aircraft plus eight options, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday.

MEA will announce its engine choice at a later date, Airbus added.

The 10 aircraft would be worth $1.05 billion at list prices.

