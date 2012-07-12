FARNBOROUGH, England Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, expects substantial growth in its commercial business in 2012 and sees stable orders in its military business despite cuts in U.S. military spending.

John Garrison, Bell's president and chief executive, said on Thursday he was upbeat about the outlook given strong commercial demand and continued work on three large U.S. military aircraft programs, which would provide stable orders.

"I am pretty bullish," Garrison told Reuters after a half-hour demonstration flight on the V-22 tilt-rotor airplane at the Farnborough International Airshow. Bell builds the V-22, or Osprey, for the U.S. military as part of a partnership with Boeing Co.

"There is a lot of positive momentum at Bell Helicopter despite the challenging (Department of Defense) environment and the challenging world economic environment," said Garrison, who said he felt like a "kid in a candy store" every time he got to fly in the V-22.

The V-22, which takes off and lands like a helicopter but flies like a plane, was one of the stars of this year's airshow and a military show last weekend, with U.S. officials keen to generate foreign sales as their own spending comes under pressure.

The plane can carry four crew and 24 troops, and flies at up to 280 miles per hour at an altitude of up to 25,000 feet.

In addition, it can refuel other aircraft in mid-flight and recently demonstrated a 2,600-mile roundtrip flight to test its ability to carry out a rescue mission from a U.S. submarine.

FOREIGN SALE

U.S. Marine Corps officials have been working closely with executives from Bell and Boeing to broker the first foreign sale of the V-22, with all sides fairly confident an initial sale of eight to 12 planes will be signed within the next year.

The team also hopes to wrap up negotiations with the Navy about a second five-year procurement deal for 98 more V-22s before the end of the year and is pitching the plane for several additional U.S. military missions, including search and rescue and bringing supplies to warships.

Garrison said everyone in the defense industry was concerned about $500 billion in additional Pentagon budget cuts due to take effect on January 2. Bell was focused on expanding its commercial sales, which now account for 35 percent of overall sales, compared with 65 percent for the military side.

Bell will also compete with other manufacturers for a new Army helicopter to replace Bell's Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter, which was canceled in 2008 for major cost overruns.

Boeing, United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft, AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, and EADS North America, part of European group EADS, all expect to compete for that long-awaited program, if the Army decides to proceed.

Bell will participate in a flight demonstration with its revamped OH-58 Kiowa Warrior in late September, Garrison said, adding the company had learned lessons from the canceled program. The company's three other big military programs are all ahead of schedule and below target cost, Garrison said.

