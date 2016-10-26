FRANKFURT Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) said on Wednesday it had not received any concrete questions from the German Economy Ministry related to Berlin's plans for a more in-depth review of a planned Chinese takeover of the chip equipment maker.

It also said in an e-mailed statement that it was not involved in the design, development, or production of its customers' semiconductor devices.

It was responding to an earlier report that U.S. intelligence services warned Berlin that the 670 million euro ($732 million) takeover of Aixtron by Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund could give Beijing access to technology that could be used for military purposes.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)