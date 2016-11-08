Singapore's GIC sells Straumann stake, shares indicated lower
ZURICH Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited has sold its roughly 3.4 percent stake in Straumann , the Swiss dental implant maker said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT German chip equipment maker Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) will not comment on the pending takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment as long as the German government's review of the deal is ongoing, Aixtron's chief executive said.
"We are in contact with the relevant authorities to support their review processes and therefore cannot comment on it," Martin Goetzeler told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.
Aixtron earlier raised its forecast for 2016 orders but fell to a quarterly loss that analysts said underscored the importance a planned Chinese takeover for the struggling German firm.
SYDNEY Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd canceled a potential $1.1 billion IPO of its office supplies unit, underscoring uncertainty in a retail sector hit by weak spending and the slated arrival of online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc .