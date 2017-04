OSLO The Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions AKSO.OL has won a five-year $465-million contract from Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA), the firm said on Monday.

Aker Solutions will provide subsea intervention services at oil and gas fields off Brazil from its Aker Wayfarer ship. The contract will start within the fourth quarter of 2016 and can be extended for another five years, Aker Solutions said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)