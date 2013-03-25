Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
OSLO Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions AKSO.OL won an $850 million contract from energy firm Total (TOTF.PA) to deliver a subsea production system for its Moho Nord project in the Republic of the Congo, it said on Monday.
Work on the project, 75 kilometers offshore, includes the delivery of 28 vertical subsea trees, including wellhead systems, two installation and workover control systems, seven manifold structures, subsea control and tie-in systems.
First deliveries of the Moho subsea production system is scheduled for the second quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.