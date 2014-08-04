Spotify and Merlin agree multi-year license deal
STOCKHOLM Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it had struck a multi-year license agreement with Merlin, a digital rights agency for the independent label sector.
WASHINGTON Pharmaceutical company Akorn Inc (AKRX.O) has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy specialty prescription drug company VersaPharm Inc on condition it sell its rights to a generic tuberculosis drug, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
Illinois-based Akorn said in May that it planned to buy VersaPharm Inc for $440 million, citing the privately held company's work in developing and marketing drugs to treat hemophilia and tuberculosis, among other conditions.
To win antitrust approval, the companies agreed to divest Akorn's right to make a generic version of the tuberculosis drug rifampin. VersaPharm is one of three companies that make the drug, the FTC said.
Watson Laboratories, a subsidiary of Actavis plc ACT.N, has agreed to buy Akorn's rights to rifampin, the FTC said.
Akorn closed at $34.33 per share, up about 1 percent, in U.S. trading.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz. Editing by Andre Grenon)
TOKYO Western Digital Corp , the U.S. partner of Toshiba Corp in a semiconductor venture, is in talks with Japanese government-backed investors and would consider a joint bid with them for the chip business, a senior official said on Thursday.