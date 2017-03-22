AMSTERDAM Investor Elliot Advisors Ltd on Wednesday said it was urging Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) on behalf of itself and other shareholders to "engage" with U.S. rival PPG Industries (PPG.N) on a possible takeover.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akzo rejected a second takeover bid from PPG as inadequate.

Elliott said it had accumulated a stake of more than 3 percent of Akzo's shares.

"Although Elliott views PPG’s second bid of EUR 90 per share (cum dividend) as inadequate, it views such level of bid price to be a credible basis for engagement, representing a 39.7 percent premium to Akzo Nobel’s" price before PPG's initial bid was made known on March 9."

Elliott said it believes an "overwhelming majority" of Akzo shareholders agree, citing a survey by Sanford C. Bernstein.

