DUBAI Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank KCBK.QA (Al Khaliji) denied on Thursday that it was in talks on a three-way merger with Ahli Bank AABQ.QA and International Bank of Qatar.

Reuters, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, reported earlier on Thursday that the trio were in early-stage talks on a merger that could pool assets worth more than $30 billion.

The talks were focused on winning backing from key shareholders at each of the banks, according to one of the sources, an important consideration in a country where state ownership is prominent across the economy and political factors can supersede other considerations.

"We acknowledge the article that's been published on certain media outlets concerning merger talks amongst local banks, including Al Khaliji. We would like to confirm that there is no substance to the rumor that has been circulating," it said in an emailed statement.

In a brief statement, Ahli Bank denied it was involved in an "impending merger" with the other two banks. Earlier, calls and emails seeking comment from representatives of all three banks went unanswered.

