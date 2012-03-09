HONG KONG The Netherlands' Royal FrieslandCampina NV plans to pay $457 million to buy the remaining shares in Philippine dairy company Alaska Milk Corp AMC.PS, helping the Dutch company to expand its Asian footprint.

FrieslandCampina has agreed to buy Alaska's founding family's stake for $302 million, which will increase its stake in the Manila-listed company to 68.9 percent from 8.1 percent. The Dutch company is paying 24 pesos ($0.56) per share, a 50 percent premium to Thursday's close, FrieslandCampina said in a statement on Friday.

The Dutch company will launch a tender offer to buy the remaining outstanding shares in Alaska Milk, the statement added. Shares in Alaska Milk jumped 25 percent on Friday.

The deal, to be funded by internal resources, will give the Dutch company access to a market that has about 100 million consumers and lift its annual revenues by 8 percent to 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion).

Alaska Milk had about 12.2 billion pesos in revenue in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

FrieslandCampina sells dairy products in many Asian countries and also in the Middle East and Africa.

J.P. Morgan advised FrieslandCampina on the transaction while Alaska's founding family was advised by a domestic Philippine advisor Houlihan Lokey.

($1 = 42.5800 Philippine pesos)

($1 = 0.7534 euros)

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)