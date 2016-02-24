LONDON Albania's new finance minister wants the country's central bank to keep cutting its interest rates for at least another year to lift growth in one of Europe's poorest economies back above 4 percent.

In his first interview with international media since taking over from the sacked Shkelqim Cani a week ago, Arben Ahmetaj also told Reuters Europe's migrant crisis could see a temporary mass closure of borders across affected parts of the region.

Ahmetaj's main role, however, is to fire up an economy which is starting to find traction again having been hurt in recent years by its proximity to euro zone trouble spot Greece, low oil prices and an ongoing battle with corruption and tax avoidance.

"This year, 3.5 percent (economic growth) will be a good number, but our goal is in 2017 to grow at 4 percent or above," Ahmetaj said in an interview at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

He said the government's plans to cut red tape and focus on areas like tourism should help the economy and he had no hesitation in urging the country's central bank to keep chopping away at its already-record low 1.75 percent interest rates.

"For the moment it (cutting rates) is a very good thing to do because it could boost investment," Ahmetaj said. Asked how low he thought rates could go, he added they could be cut for "at least another year".

Albania is now seeing increased foreign investment and steady progress with a 330 million euro IMF program and falling debt levels saw Standard & Poor's upgrade its sovereign credit rating back to B+ this month.

One of the big uncertainties, however, facing all Balkan countries, is the flood of refugees at border crossings, railway lines and roads as they quit Syria, Iraq and troubled parts of north Africa and Afghanistan.

Europe is suffering its biggest migrant crisis since World War Two. More than a million entered the European Union last year via the Balkan route towards wealthier western Europe and numbers continue to rise.

Albania, sandwiched between Greece to the south, Macedonia to the east and the Adriatic Sea, is just off the main transit route, but fears Macedonia that may shut its border with Greece would make Albania the obvious alternative.

Ahmetaj said Tirana could follow suit and close its borders too but he also saw the possibility of a temporary region-wide closure, something the authorities in European Union, which Albania is not part of, have so far played down.

"Definitely" he said about the prospect of a joint closure. "Practically, Albania is not going to go alone, so it will do it in full harmony with the EU."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)