China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
Albany Molecular Research Inc said partner Bristol-Myers Squibb Co would stop developing their experimental depression therapy.
Albany's shares tumbled 19 percent to $10.24 in afternoon trading.
Albany said Bristol-Myers stopped two mid-stage studies of the drug after it failed to show superiority over two other antidepressants. (link.reuters.com/fax32v)
Albany said the decision would not have an impact on its forecasts for the third quarter and 2013.
(Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BEIJING China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.