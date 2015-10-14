Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Companies Inc (ABS.N) plans to delay its initial public offering beyond Thursday, until market conditions become more favorable, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Albertsons now has no timetable for the IPO, but pricing it on Thursday, or even in the short term, would be highly unlikely, the person said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Albertsons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Albertsons, backed by buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management LP, was hoping to raise as much as $2 billion with its IPO on Wednesday, but a disappointing Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) outlook weighed on investor sentiment and drove Albertsons peer Kroger Co's (KR.N) shares down 3 percent on the day.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.