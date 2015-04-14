BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
LONDON Finland's Nokia NOK1V.HE is being advised by JP Morgan on its potential takeover of French peer Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA, said a person familiar with the matter.
Alcatel-Lucent is being advised by boutique investment firm Zaoui & Co.
JP Morgan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
SAO PAULO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp wants to implement a system to alternate command at Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday.