Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
BERNE French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that he gave his backing to Nokia's takeover of Alcatel-Lucent on condition that research operations in France are increased.
Hollande said that he had set two conditions for his approval of the deal when he met the two companies CEOs on Tuesday with the first being guarantees that French jobs are kept safe.
"The two executives made proposals and I will look at them with the government," Hollande told a news conference during an official visit to Switzerland.
"The second condition is research. Research must not only be maintained in France but increased," he added.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.