BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
PARIS The chief executives of Nokia NOK1V.HE and Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA are set to meet French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday after the telecommunications equipment makers said they were in advanced tie-up talks, a source at the French presidency said.
The government would be keen to see the creation of an industrial powerhouse but is concerned about the impact on French jobs, an Economy Ministry source said earlier.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)
SYDNEY BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.
SAO PAULO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp wants to implement a system to alternate command at Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA with fellow controlling shareholder Ternium SA, a senior executive said on Tuesday.